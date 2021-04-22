UrduPoint.com
Two Elderly Women Die From COVID-19 In Spain After Being Fully Vaccinated - Reports

Two elderly women died in Spain's Extremadura region after contracting COVID-19 despite being administered both shots of the vaccine, El Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the local health authorities

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Two elderly women died in Spain's Extremadura region after contracting COVID-19 despite being administered both shots of the vaccine, El Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the local health authorities.

According to El Mundo, both patients were over 80 years old and passed away in April after being fully vaccinated. Reportedly, these are the only cases since the start of the country's vaccination campaign in December when people died from COVID after receiving both shots of the drug.

Another person died in March after being administered the first vaccine dose, El Mundo said.

The health services of the Extremadura region have classified these two deaths as "vaccine side-effects" after receiving batches of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, El Mundo stated.

The authorities are currently investigating the details of the incidents and trying to establish which day after vaccination the patients contracted the virus.

