Two elephants killed after collision with fuel train in Sri Lanka

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) At least two elephants were killed on Friday when a herd of wild elephants collided with a fuel train in Sri Lanka, according to local reports.

The incident occurred between Hingurakgoda and Gal Oya railway stations, along the busy Batticaloa-Colombo main line, news Wire reported.

Several other elephants sustained injuries in the collision, which also caused four fuel tankers to derail, damaging railway infrastructure and leading to significant delays.