Open Menu

Two Elephants Killed After Collision With Fuel Train In Sri Lanka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Two elephants killed after collision with fuel train in Sri Lanka

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) At least two elephants were killed on Friday when a herd of wild elephants collided with a fuel train in Sri Lanka, according to local reports.

The incident occurred between Hingurakgoda and Gal Oya railway stations, along the busy Batticaloa-Colombo main line, news Wire reported.

Several other elephants sustained injuries in the collision, which also caused four fuel tankers to derail, damaging railway infrastructure and leading to significant delays.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. A ..

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

13 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

13 hours ago
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

13 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

13 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

13 hours ago
 Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in co ..

Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN

13 hours ago
 Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendm ..

Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui

13 hours ago

More Stories From World