Two Elephants Killed After Collision With Fuel Train In Sri Lanka
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) At least two elephants were killed on Friday when a herd of wild elephants collided with a fuel train in Sri Lanka, according to local reports.
The incident occurred between Hingurakgoda and Gal Oya railway stations, along the busy Batticaloa-Colombo main line, news Wire reported.
Several other elephants sustained injuries in the collision, which also caused four fuel tankers to derail, damaging railway infrastructure and leading to significant delays.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From World
-
EU leaders urge new laws to speed up migrant returns25 minutes ago
-
Baby dies, 65 rescued after migrant boat sinks off France45 minutes ago
-
One Direction members 'devastated' by Liam Payne's death55 minutes ago
-
Saudi Tourism bolsters global presence with new campaign to attract Chinese visitors1 hour ago
-
Saudi Deputy Minister of Islamic Affairs visits Jusoor exhibition in Mauritania1 hour ago
-
Manga productions celebrates premiere of Saudi Anime Future's Folktales 21 hour ago
-
Kim tells North Korean soldiers South is 'hostile, foreign' country1 hour ago
-
Saudi Border Guards Director General Leads Interior Ministry delegation at 2nd Euro-Arab Border Secu ..1 hour ago
-
Highly anticipated showdown among golf stars in Aramco Team Series 2024's final round in Riyadh1 hour ago
-
SBA unveils new Identity for Saudi Sports Channels1 hour ago
-
From Siberia to the Sahara: Huskies conquer Mauritania2 hours ago
-
With record production, Moldova plum farmers hail EU integration2 hours ago