Two Employees of Afghan Broadcaster Killed in Blast in Kabul - Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two employees of Afghan Khurshid TV broadcaster were killed and six other people were injured in a blast in Kabul, Khurshid TV's director Jawed Farhad said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Two employees of Afghan Khurshid tv broadcaster were killed and six other people were injured in a blast in Kabul, Khurshid TV's director Jawed Farhad said Saturday.

The director said, as cited by the Tolo news, that an improvised explosive device hit a vehicle belonging to Khurshid TV killing at least one journalist and a driver.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.