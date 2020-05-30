UrduPoint.com
Two Employees Of Afghan Broadcaster Killed In Blast In Kabul - Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 07:36 PM

Two Employees of Afghan Broadcaster Killed in Blast in Kabul - Director

Two employees of Afghan Khurshid TV broadcaster were killed and six other people were injured in a blast in Kabul, Khurshid TV's director Jawed Farhad said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Two employees of Afghan Khurshid tv broadcaster were killed and six other people were injured in a blast in Kabul, Khurshid TV's director Jawed Farhad said Saturday.

The director said, as cited by the Tolo news, that an improvised explosive device hit a vehicle belonging to Khurshid TV killing at least one journalist and a driver.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

