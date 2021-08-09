UrduPoint.com

Two Employees Of Afghan Prosecutor's Office Killed In Attack Near Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Two employees of a prosecutor's office were killed and one was wounded in an attack near Kabul, Afghan 1TV news reported, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

The attack took place when the officers were driving to the Deh Sabz district in northeastern Kabul, the news said.

No group operating in the country has yet taken responsibility for the attack.

The standoff between the Afghan government and the Taliban has flared up amid the pullout of international forces from the war-torn country. The Taliban have radically ramped up their territorial advances, causing concern in the international community.

On Saturday, it was reported that the United States sent B-52 bombers into action in Afghanistan to curb the Taliban territorial advances and offensive on large cities.

