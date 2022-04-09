UrduPoint.com

Two European Divers Rescued After Disappearing In Malaysia

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia

A British man and French teenager were rescued Saturday three days after going missing while diving in Malaysia, police said, as hopes faded for the man's son who is still unaccounted for

Mersing, Malaysia, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :A British man and French teenager were rescued Saturday three days after going missing while diving in Malaysia, police said, as hopes faded for the man's son who is still unaccounted for.

The trio and their instructor got into trouble Wednesday after they surfaced from a dive near a southern island but could not find their boat.

The Briton, 46-year-old Adrian Chesters, and Frenchwoman Alexia Molina, 18, were discovered by fishermen in the waters of neighbouring Indonesia, picked up by marine police and taken back to Malaysia.

They were found about 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of Indonesia's Bintan Island -- having drifted some 130 kilometres from where they had been diving.

The pair have been admitted to a Malaysian hospital in a stable condition, said local police chief Cyril Edward Nuing in the coastal town of Mersing, the base for search operations.

The instructor, Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, had already been rescued on Thursday in waters off southern Malaysia.

Chesters's son, 14-year-old Nathen, who holds Dutch citizenship, remains missing and officials believe he has drifted into Indonesian waters.

There is a "high possibility that he is not in Malaysian waters, based on the flow of the current and the time and place where these two (Peters and Molina) were found", said Nuing.

"We decided to stop the search and rescue in Malaysian waters and we have informed Indonesian parties to continue (it)." Malaysian authorities remain on standby in case they need to resume the hunt, he added.

In recent days, Malaysia had deployed helicopters, a plane, boats, divers and jet skiers to hunt over a large area.

Authorities did not give details on how the rescued trio survived a long period drifting at sea, and said they have not yet been questioned in detail about their ordeal.

Previously, officials had expressed hope the divers would be found alive as they had substantial experience and were well equipped, including with a diving buoy.

They also said that light rains in recent days might help the divers survive by providing drinking water.

On Thursday, the French teen's mother Esther Molina told AFP from Mersing that the family were "hoping for the best. She's a strong girl, she'll kick ass." Grodem had been instructing the divers close to a small island, Tokong Sanggol, about 15 kilometres (nine miles) off Malaysia's southeast coast, when the accident happened.

After a dive lasting about 40 minutes, they surfaced but could not find their boat. They drifted together in strong currents, but ended up getting separated.

The captain of the boat who took them to the dive site has been arrested after testing positive for drugs.

The area where the accident happened is popular with foreign and domestic visitors -- resorts dot the coast and the islands.

Diving accidents, while rare, do occasionally happen in Malaysia.

In 2013, a British tourist died when she was struck by a passing boat's propeller while diving off resort islands in the South China Sea.

The tropical Southeast Asian nation's borders reopened to foreign tourists on April 1 after a two-year coronavirus closure, and thousands of visitors have arrived.

pl-sr/leg

Related Topics

Accident Police Water Drugs China Died Man Indonesia Malaysia SITE April Citizenship Women Family From Best Asia Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kiev Preparing Provocation in Irpin to Accuse Russ ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation in Irpin to Accuse Russia of Mass Killings - Defense ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt to face no-trust-motion in constitutional, de ..

Govt to face no-trust-motion in constitutional, democratic manner: Qureshi

15 minutes ago
 NA session resumption delayed

NA session resumption delayed

7 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to welcome one million pilgrims for H ..

Saudi Arabia to welcome one million pilgrims for Hajj this year

25 minutes ago
 Two policemen killed in Bannu

Two policemen killed in Bannu

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.