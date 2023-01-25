UrduPoint.com

Two Ex-Arkansas Officers Charged In Violent Arrest Caught On Video

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Two former Crawford County Sheriff's Deputies were charged with civil rights violations over the violent arrest of a man at a gas station in Mulberry, Arkansas, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

In August of last year, video emerged of Randal Worcester getting beaten by the officers while a third had him pinned to the ground. Police said before the incident Worcester threatened a store clerk and had grown violent during the confrontation, according to US media.

"A Federal Grand Jury returned an Indictment charging former Crawford County, Arkansas, Sheriff's Deputies Levi White, age 32, and Zackary King, age 27, with federal civil rights offenses for using excessive force on a 27-year-old man during the arrest of that man at a gas station in Mulberry, Arkansas, on August 21, 2022," the release said on Tuesday.

Three counts of the indictment allege that the officers struck the arrestee while he was lying on the ground and caused bodily injury.

If convicted, White and King face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Justice Department release from the Western District of Arkansas makes no mention of the video footage.

