Two Ex-Prime Ministers to Take Part in Presidential Runoff in Guinea-Bissau - Reports

Two former prime ministers have made it to the runoff of the presidential election in Guinea-Bissau, while the incumbent president, Jose Mario Vaz, left the race, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported on Wednesday, citing the National Election Commission of the West African country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Two former prime ministers have made it to the runoff of the presidential election in Guinea-Bissau , while the incumbent president, Jose Mario Vaz, left the race , Portuguese news agency Lusa reported on Wednesday, citing the National Election Commission of the West African country.

The first round of voting took place on Sunday. According to its results, Domingos Simoes Pereira, who led the country's government from 2014 to 2015, received 40.13 percent of the vote. The former prime minister was supported by the ruling African Independence Party of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC).

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who was the country's prime minister from 2016 to 2018, gained 27.65 percent of the vote with the support of the Alternancia Democratica party, founded by former PAIGC members.

Incumbent President Vaz participated in the elections as an independent candidate and came in fourth with 12.41 percent of the vote.

The runoff between Simoes Pereira and Sissoсo Embalo is scheduled for December 29.

The president of Guinea-Bissau is elected for a five-year term. Despite political instability, Vaz was the only president to have served a full term.