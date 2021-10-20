Two ex-soldiers arrested in Germany over bid to form paramalitary unit: prosecutor

Police on Wednesday arrested two former German soldiers accused of trying to form a "terrorist" paramilitary group to fight in Yemen's civil war, prosecutors said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two former German soldiers accused of trying to form a "terrorist" paramilitary group to fight in Yemen's civil war, prosecutors said.

The two men had taken steps to "create a paramilitary unit of 100 to 150 men" composed of former police officers and soldiers to fight in Yemen's civil war, the Karlsruhe Federal prosecutor's office said.