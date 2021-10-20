UrduPoint.com

Two Ex-soldiers Arrested In Germany Over Bid To Form Paramalitary Unit: Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:32 PM

Two ex-soldiers arrested in Germany over bid to form paramalitary unit: prosecutor

Police on Wednesday arrested two former German soldiers accused of trying to form a "terrorist" paramilitary group to fight in Yemen's civil war, prosecutors said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two former German soldiers accused of trying to form a "terrorist" paramilitary group to fight in Yemen's civil war, prosecutors said.

The two men had taken steps to "create a paramilitary unit of 100 to 150 men" composed of former police officers and soldiers to fight in Yemen's civil war, the Karlsruhe Federal prosecutor's office said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Yemen German Karlsruhe

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $83.48 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $83.48 a barrel Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 66736 cusecs water

IRSA releases 66736 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 At UN, Pakistan highlights enforced disappearance ..

At UN, Pakistan highlights enforced disappearance in IIOJK, crackdown on press

1 minute ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan announces schedule of 'The Le ..

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan announces schedule of 'The Legacy USA Tour' from Oct 31

1 minute ago
 Syrian Army Confirms 14 Servicemen Killed in Terro ..

Syrian Army Confirms 14 Servicemen Killed in Terrorist Attack in Damascus

2 minutes ago
 Past regimes destroyed institutions through politi ..

Past regimes destroyed institutions through political appointments: Ali Muhammad ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.