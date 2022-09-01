UrduPoint.com

Two Ex-Trump Lawyers To Appear Before Federal Grand Jury About January 6 Events - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Two Ex-Trump Lawyers to Appear Before Federal Grand Jury About January 6 Events - Reports

Two former lawyers for ex-US President Donald Trump are expected to go before a federal grand jury that is investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, ABC News reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Two former lawyers for ex-US President Donald Trump are expected to go before a Federal grand jury that is investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, ABC news reported.

"Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former deputy White House counsel Pat Philbin were subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, ABC News reported last month," the report said.

The move to subpoena the two has signaled an even more dramatic escalation in the Justice Department's investigation into the January 6 events than previously known, the report said.

Cipollone previously appeared before the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events and had an extended closed-door interview. The Select Committee aired some of those exchanged during two of the panel's recent public hearings.

Cipollone and Philbin have already agreed to and taken part in interviews with the FBI regarding how Trump handled allegedly classified documents, according to reports.

