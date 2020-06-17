UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Expelled Czech Citizens Have Already Left Russia - Czech Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:16 PM

Two Expelled Czech Citizens Have Already Left Russia - Czech Foreign Ministry

Two Czech citizens expelled from Russia as a response to a similar move by Prague have already left the country and are on their way home, the Czech Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Zuzana Stichova, said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Two Czech citizens expelled from Russia as a response to a similar move by Prague have already left the country and are on their way home, the Czech Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Zuzana Stichova, said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Czech Ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and told that two Czech citizens working in Moscow were declared personae non gratae and should leave Russia.

This came as a retaliation to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Prague in early June.

"The two expelled citizens have left the Russian territory and continue their way to the Czech Republic," Stichova told reporters,

As flights between the countries are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are traveling by car, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said.

The Czech Foreign Ministry has not so far revealed the identities of the expelled persons.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Car Prague Czech Republic June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

1 hour ago

US Unveils 39 New Syria Sanctions Designations, Ta ..

2 minutes ago

India must not misjudge current border situation, ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt earmarks Rs 20.1 billion in ADP 2020-21 ..

2 minutes ago

Uzbekistan to open 10 airports for foreign airline ..

2 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill visits Mehfooz Mianwali Project:

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.