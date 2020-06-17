Two Expelled Czech Citizens Have Already Left Russia - Czech Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Two Czech citizens expelled from Russia as a response to a similar move by Prague have already left the country and are on their way home, the Czech Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Zuzana Stichova, said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Czech Ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and told that two Czech citizens working in Moscow were declared personae non gratae and should leave Russia.

This came as a retaliation to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Prague in early June.

"The two expelled citizens have left the Russian territory and continue their way to the Czech Republic," Stichova told reporters,

As flights between the countries are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are traveling by car, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said.

The Czech Foreign Ministry has not so far revealed the identities of the expelled persons.