UrduPoint.com

Two Explosions Hit Luhansk, Clouds Of Smoke Seen Above Factory Area

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Two Explosions Hit Luhansk, Clouds of Smoke Seen Above Factory Area

Two explosions occurred in Luhansk on Friday, and clouds of smoke were seen above an area where one of the factories is located, a Sputnik correspondent reported

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Two explosions occurred in Luhansk on Friday, and clouds of smoke were seen above an area where one of the factories is located, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Employees of law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are on their way to the area where blasts occurred.

Related Topics

Luhansk

Recent Stories

White House on UK's Long-Range Missiles for Ukrain ..

White House on UK's Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine: Every Country Decides for I ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest Amir Dogar in Multan

Police arrest Amir Dogar in Multan

3 minutes ago
 Zhao Leji felicitates NA Speaker on 50th anniversa ..

Zhao Leji felicitates NA Speaker on 50th anniversary of implementation of Consti ..

3 minutes ago
 Hot & dry weather forecast

Hot & dry weather forecast

3 minutes ago
 PPP leader slams PTI workers for chaos in country

PPP leader slams PTI workers for chaos in country

3 minutes ago
 Moscow, Minsk to Develop Program on Cooperation in ..

Moscow, Minsk to Develop Program on Cooperation in Regional Aircraft Production ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.