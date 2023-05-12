Two Explosions Hit Luhansk, Clouds Of Smoke Seen Above Factory Area
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 09:00 PM
LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Two explosions occurred in Luhansk on Friday, and clouds of smoke were seen above an area where one of the factories is located, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Employees of law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are on their way to the area where blasts occurred.