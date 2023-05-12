Two Explosions Hit Luhansk, Clouds of Smoke Seen Above Factory Area

Two explosions occurred in Luhansk on Friday, and clouds of smoke were seen above an area where one of the factories is located, a Sputnik correspondent reported

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Two explosions occurred in Luhansk on Friday, and clouds of smoke were seen above an area where one of the factories is located, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Employees of law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are on their way to the area where blasts occurred.