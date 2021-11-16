UrduPoint.com

Two Explosions Hit Ugandan Capital: Local Media, Residents

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:06 PM

Two explosions struck Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, residents and local media said, prompting the Red Cross to dispatch a team to the blast sites near parliament and the central police station

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Two explosions struck Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, residents and local media said, prompting the Red Cross to dispatch a team to the blast sites near parliament and the central police station.

"Two large explosions in town, about one minute apart. The second was larger. The road to parliament is closed off, there are people just crying," Kyle Spencer, the executive director of Uganda's internet Exchange Point, told AFP after hearing the blasts.

