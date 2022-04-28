UrduPoint.com

Two Explosions In Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif Kill 9, Injure 13 People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Two Explosions in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif Kill 9, Injure 13 People - Reports

Two explosions rocked the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the Balkh province on Thursday, claiming the lives of at least nine people and leaving 13 injured, Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Two explosions rocked the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the Balkh province on Thursday, claiming the lives of at least nine people and leaving 13 injured, Afghan broadcaster Tolo news reported, citing security sources.

According to the broadcaster, the explosives were placed in public transport vehicles.

The injured people were taken to a local hospital.

The media added that so far no one has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 and established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban cabinet. The new authorities have not yet been internationally recognized.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan United Nations Vehicles Balkh Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Gazprom's Average Gas Export Price Doubled Y/Y to ..

Gazprom's Average Gas Export Price Doubled Y/Y to $298 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in ..

2 minutes ago
 OSCE Special Representative to Visit Moldova After ..

OSCE Special Representative to Visit Moldova After Recent Blasts in Transnistria

2 minutes ago
 Six gamblers arrested during crackdown

Six gamblers arrested during crackdown

2 minutes ago
 Slovakian Gas Operator on Purchase of Russian Gas: ..

Slovakian Gas Operator on Purchase of Russian Gas: We Proceed From Contracts, EU ..

2 minutes ago
 two held, 12 stolen motorcycles, vehicle recovered ..

Two held, 12 stolen motorcycles, vehicle recovered

6 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says About 55 Howitzers Delivered to Ukra ..

Pentagon Says About 55 Howitzers Delivered to Ukraine, Training Underway

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.