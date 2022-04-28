(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Two explosions rocked the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the Balkh province on Thursday, claiming the lives of at least nine people and leaving 13 injured, Afghan broadcaster Tolo news reported, citing security sources.

According to the broadcaster, the explosives were placed in public transport vehicles.

The injured people were taken to a local hospital.

The media added that so far no one has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 and established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban cabinet. The new authorities have not yet been internationally recognized.