UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Explosions In Northern Afghanistan Injure 10 People - Police

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Two Explosions in Northern Afghanistan Injure 10 People - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Twin explosions in northern Afghanistan left 10 people, including police and civilians, injured, a police official said.

Of those injured, five are members of the security forces, including one deputy inspector of the province, Police Spokesman Adel Shah Adel said.

The explosions occurred in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of the Balkh province, and are suspected to be improvised explosive devices.

Elsewhere, two soldiers were killed and two injured in the Badghan province when gunmen attacked a checkpoint outside the city of Qala-e-Naw. The attackers fled the scene, where investigators are currently surveying the area.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Police Balkh

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

35 minutes ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

35 minutes ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

36 minutes ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.