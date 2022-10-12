MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) As a result of two explosions in the Iraqi city of Tarmiyah, located north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, 8 people were injured, including 4 law enforcement officers, Iraqi news agency Shafaq reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The first explosion occurred when a civilian car was blown up with an explosive device, the source said, adding that four civilians were injured.

The source added that after demining team arrived on the scene, another explosive device blew up, injuring three security personnel and an officer.