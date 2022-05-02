UrduPoint.com

Two Explosions Occur In Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2022 | 02:47 PM

Two Explosions Occur in Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

The governor of Russia's Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has said that two powerful explosions occurred in the region, which borders Ukraine, with no damage or casualties reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The governor of Russia's Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has said that two powerful explosions occurred in the region, which borders Ukraine, with no damage or casualties reported.

"Thirty minutes ago I woke up because of two strong blasts. According to the operational headquarters, there is no damage or destruction. There were no casualties. Footage of flashes in the sky has already appeared on social networks. Most importantly, there were no casualties or damage. I'll try to get more information in the morning," Gladkov said on Telegram on Sunday night.

The governor specified later in the day that the blasts had not been caused by any incoming attack from Ukraine.

"Our (Russian) military aviation was carrying out combat missions as part of the special military operation. Nothing threatened the security of local residents," Gladkov said on Telegram.

Early in April, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Ukrainian border. Gladkov said that the fire was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters that had entered the Russian airspace at low altitude.

Ukraine has carried out several attacks on the Russian regions along its border amid Moscow's special military operation.

