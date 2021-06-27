UrduPoint.com
Two Explosions Occur In Technical Area Of Jammu Airport, Indian Air Force Says

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Two explosions occurred at the high security Air Force Station in Jammu, India, in the early hours of Sunday, the Indian Air Force said.

"Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area," the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.

In another tweet, the air force said that the blasts did not cause damage to any equipment.

"Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," the Indian Air Force said.

Military sources told Sputnik that the blasts were likely caused by improvised explosive devices (IED) dropped by drones.

"It's most likely drones were used to drop IED inside the Jammu technical area of the airport (which is operated by the Indian Air Force) to trigger [the] blast. On several occasions terrorists used drones to drop weapons. They are not detected by radar," one source said.

A bomb disposal squad and a team of forensic experts was dispatched to the Jammu airport's technical area.

According to some local media reports, at least one person was injured following the Sunday blasts and two people were detained.

