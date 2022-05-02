MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The governor of Russia's Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, says that two powerful explosions have occurred in the region, but no damages or casualties have been reported.

"Thirty minutes ago I woke up because of two strong blasts. According to the operational headquarters, there is no damage or destruction. There were no casualties. Footage of flashes in the sky has already appeared on social networks. Most importantly, there were no casualties or damage. I'll try to get more information in the morning," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel late on Sunday night.

At the start of April, a fire was reported at an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Gladkov said that the fire was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters that entered the Russian airspace at low altitude.

Ukraine has carried out several attacks on the Russian regions along its border amid Moscow's special military operation.