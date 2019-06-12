UrduPoint.com
Two F35 Fighter Jets Conduct White House Flyover After Poland Buys Over 30 Planes - Trump

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:15 PM

Two US F35 fighter jets conducted a White House flyover on Wednesday afternoon to commemorate Poland's decision to buy more than 30 of the fighter jets

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Two US F35 fighter jets conducted a White House flyover on Wednesday afternoon to commemorate Poland's decision to buy more than 30 of the fighter jets.

"At 1:55 to 2 o'clock, we are going to have two super F35s ...

put on a very small show for us, and we are doing that because Poland has order 32 or 35 brand new F35s at the highest level," President Donald Trump told reporters during his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House.

The aircraft were seen flying over the White House.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in April that he hoped to speed up talks with the United States on the purchase of F-35 stealth fighters, confirming that Warsaw had enough funds to buy at least 32 fifth-generation warplanes.

