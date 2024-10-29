Two Falcons Sell For SAR305,000 At Saudi Falcons Club Auction
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Two falcons were sold for a combined total of SAR305,000 on the tenth night of the Saudi Falcons Club Auction 2024, held at the club's headquarters in Malham and running through November 15.
The auction began with a Shaheen falcon from Al-Shuaibah. Owned by Saud, Ali, Saleh, and Nawaf Al-Shanbari, the falcon had a starting price of SAR70,000.
After significant bidding, it was sold for SAR150,000.
The night concluded with a second falcon from Haradh town. This falcon, which had eight owners, had a starting bid of SAR80,000 and ultimately sold for SAR155,000.
The Saudi Falcons Club Auction is the largest official falcon auction in Saudi Arabia, promoting Saudi Arabia’s cultural, historical, and economic heritage as part of the nation's Saudi Vision 2030 goals.
