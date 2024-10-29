Open Menu

Two Falcons Sell For SAR305,000 At Saudi Falcons Club Auction

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Two Falcons sell for SAR305,000 at Saudi Falcons Club Auction

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Two falcons were sold for a combined total of SAR305,000 on the tenth night of the Saudi Falcons Club Auction 2024, held at the club's headquarters in Malham and running through November 15.

The auction began with a Shaheen falcon from Al-Shuaibah. Owned by Saud, Ali, Saleh, and Nawaf Al-Shanbari, the falcon had a starting price of SAR70,000.

After significant bidding, it was sold for SAR150,000.

The night concluded with a second falcon from Haradh town. This falcon, which had eight owners, had a starting bid of SAR80,000 and ultimately sold for SAR155,000.

The Saudi Falcons Club Auction is the largest official falcon auction in Saudi Arabia, promoting Saudi Arabia’s cultural, historical, and economic heritage as part of the nation's Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

Related Topics

Saudi Price Saudi Arabia Saud November From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

2 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

12 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

12 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

12 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

12 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

12 hours ago
Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

12 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

12 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

12 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

12 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

12 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World