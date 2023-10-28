Open Menu

Two Falcons Sold For SAR 154,000 At Saudi Falcons Club Auction

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Two falcons sold for SAR 154,000 at Saudi falcons club auction

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Two falcons were sold for a total of 154,000 Saudi Riyals amid a large turnout of falcon enthusiasts and breeders from the Kingdom and the region on the 16th night of the auction, held in Riyadh.

Both falcons are young peregrines.

The first, from Hail city, was sold for 88,000 Saudi riyals, while the other, from Al Nairyah, was sold for 66,000 riyals after the bid started with 30,000 riyals.

The auction is held as part of the Saudi leadership's keenness to promote the falconry heritage and support falcon breeders and enthusiasts in the Kingdom and the region.

Through the auction, the Kingdom highlights its leadership in supporting cultural, civilizational, and economic activities related to falconry.

The auction also seeks to support falconry investment, develop falcon auctions, and regulate the buying and selling of falcons.

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi Young Hail From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

39 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

40 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

1 hour ago
 What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

11 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

15 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

15 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

17 hours ago

More Stories From World