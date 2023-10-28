Two Falcons sold for SAR 154,000 at Saudi Falcons Club auction

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Two falcons were sold for a total of 154,000 Saudi Riyals amid a large turnout of falcon enthusiasts and breeders from the Kingdom and the region on the 16th night of the auction, held in Riyadh.

Both falcons are young peregrines. The first, from Hail city, was sold for 88,000 Saudi riyals, while the other, from Al Nairyah, was sold for 66,000 riyals after the bid started with 30,000 riyals.

The auction is held as part of the Saudi leadership's keenness to promote the falconry heritage and support falcon breeders and enthusiasts in the Kingdom and the region.

Through the auction, the Kingdom highlights its leadership in supporting cultural, civilizational, and economic activities related to falconry.

The auction also seeks to support falconry investment, develop falcon auctions, and regulate the buying and selling of falcons.