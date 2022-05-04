UrduPoint.com

Two FBI Agents Arrived In Fiji Over Superyacht Presumably Owned By Kerimov - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Two agents of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrived in the Fiji Islands in a bid to attempt seizure of the Amadea superyacht, believed to belong to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, local media said on Wednesday.

The FBI agents arrived on Tuesday and are currently "assisting" local authorities in leading the investigation, FBC news said. The length of their stay in Fiji was not disclosed.

The Civil High Court in Fiji on Tuesday granted the US request to seize the Amadea superyacht.

The lawyer speaking on behalf of Millemarin Investment Limited, the company registered as the owner of the vessel, said the company applied for a temporary stay in Fiji for fear that the US Maritime Administration may tow the yacht.

The Amadea superyacht, traveling from Manzanillo, Mexico, entered the port of Lautoka in the Fiji Islands in the Pacific Ocean on April 14. The US filed a request to seize the vessel as it violated the sanctions imposed on Russia.

