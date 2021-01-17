Two Female Judges Killed In Targeted Attack In Kabul - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:30 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) An armed attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killed two female judges and left two people wounded, media reported Sunday.
According to Afghan broadcaster 1TV news, gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a moving car, hitting the two judges and their driver.
Sunday's attack was the latest in a string of targeted femicidal attacks in the country.
Earlier in the week, Sputnik learned that two female soldiers were killed in the Balkh province in a similar attack.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Taliban, and other radical Islamist groups in Afghanistan, adhere to a radical reading of Sharia law which prohibits women from working, much less holding government positions.