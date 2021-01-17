UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Female Judges Killed In Targeted Attack In Kabul - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Two Female Judges Killed in Targeted Attack in Kabul - Reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) An armed attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killed two female judges and left two people wounded, media reported Sunday.

According to Afghan broadcaster 1TV news, gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a moving car, hitting the two judges and their driver.

Sunday's attack was the latest in a string of targeted femicidal attacks in the country.

Earlier in the week, Sputnik learned that two female soldiers were killed in the Balkh province in a similar attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban, and other radical Islamist groups in Afghanistan, adhere to a radical reading of Sharia law which prohibits women from working, much less holding government positions.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Fire Driver Car Balkh Reading Women Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

48 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

11 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

12 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.