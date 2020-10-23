UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Firefighters Injured, Some 3,500 People Evacuated Over Mall Fire In Mumbai ” Reports

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:50 AM

Two Firefighters Injured, Some 3,500 People Evacuated Over Mall Fire in Mumbai ” Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) OSCOW, October 23 (Sputnik) ” A huge fire hit on Friday the City Center MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) all in the southern part of the Indian city of MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) umbai, leaving two firefighters injured and some 3,500 people evacuated, Indian media reported.

The people were evacuated from a nearby 55-story building, The Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

At least 24 fire engines and 250 personnel are reportedly at the site to fight the blaze.

Causes of the incident remain unknown. 

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Fire Moscow SITE October 2020 Media All From

Recent Stories

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

6 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

7 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

7 hours ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

7 hours ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

7 hours ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.