Two Firemen Injured, 25,000 Americans Evacuated In California's Bond Fire - Fire Authority

Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:26 PM

Two firefighters have been injured and 25,000 people were ordered to evacuate as a result of a fire that erupted on Thursday on Bond Road located in the western US state of California, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said on Friday

On Thursday, the OCFA said that the blaze had started as a structure fire in Silverado Canyon and was pushed over a vast territory by strong winds. Roughly 500 firefighters and helicopters were deployed to fight the wildfire.

"There were two firefighters that were injured while battling the Bond Fire this afternoon. They were treated by firefighter paramedics and transported to a hospital for further care," the OCFA wrote on Twitter, adding that 25,000 residents were evacuated.

The OCFA added that the fire had covered 6,400 acres and the firefighters managed to reduce its territory by 10 percent.

"Due to more accurate mapping, the #BondFire is at 6,400 acres w/10% containment," the OCFA said.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, 9,279 fires were registered in California during the 2020 fire season, with 4,197,628 burned acres, 31 fatalities and 10,488 damaged or destroyed structures.

