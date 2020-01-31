UrduPoint.com
Two First Cases Of New Deadly Coronavirus Registered In Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:31 PM

Two patients infected with the new coronavirus have been identified in Russia, these are Chinese nationals, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Two patients infected with the new coronavirus have been identified in Russia, these are Chinese nationals, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday.

"Two patients with the new coronavirus infection were identified in the Russian Federation - in the Zabaykalsky territory and the Tyumen region," Golikova said at a briefing.

She said both patients were under tight medical supervision, isolated, and were being provided with medical assistance.

Golikova said Chinese and Belarusian nationals who wanted to cross the border through closed pedestrian and automobile border crossing points would be quarantined.

