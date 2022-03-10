Two Flights Carrying Chinese Citizens Evacuated From Ukraine Arrive Safely
Published March 10, 2022 | 02:07 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Two temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in China safely on Thursday.
At 8:02 a.m., the first flight arrived in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, and the second flight arrived at 11:12 a.m. in Jinan of east China's Shandong Province.
Prior to today, seven temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have already returned to China safely.