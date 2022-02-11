UrduPoint.com

Two Foreign Journalists On Assignment For UN Detained In Kabul: UNHCR

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul: UNHCR

Two international journalists who were on an assignment for the UN refugee agency have been detained in the Afghan capital, the UNHCR said on Friday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Two international journalists who were on an assignment for the UN refugee agency have been detained in the Afghan capital, the UNHCR said on Friday.

"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others," the UNHCR tweeted.

>