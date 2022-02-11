UrduPoint.com

Two Foreign Journalists On Assignment For UN Detained In Kabul

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul

Two international journalists who were on an assignment for the UN refugee agency have been detained in the Afghan capital, the UNHCR said on Friday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Two international journalists who were on an assignment for the UN refugee agency have been detained in the Afghan capital, the UNHCR said on Friday.

"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others," the UNHCR tweeted.

One of the journalists is Andrew North, a British former BBC correspondent who has covered Afghanistan for about two decades and has regularly travelled to the war-ravaged country.

"Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR, trying to help the people of Afghanistan," his wife Natalia Antelava tweeted.

"We are extremely concerned for his safety & call on anyone with influence to help secure his release." Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the authorities were looking into the issue.

"We have received information about this and are trying to confirm whether they have been detained or not," Mujahid said.

Two Afghan journalists were detained for a few days earlier this month before being released.

Four women protesters have been missing since last month after taking part in anti-Taliban demonstrations.

The Taliban authorities have denied any involvement.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Wife Women Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Level of Russian-UK Relations Close to Zero - Shoi ..

Level of Russian-UK Relations Close to Zero - Shoigu

26 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Remounts, BN/Barry's in mai ..

Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Remounts, BN/Barry's in main final

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start using Saudi oil facility on defe ..

Pakistan to start using Saudi oil facility on deferred payment from next month: ..

26 minutes ago
 WFP country director calls on UAF vice chancellor

WFP country director calls on UAF vice chancellor

26 minutes ago
 Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actio ..

Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actions in Donbas - Foreign Ministe ..

28 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates three-day snow festival in Ga ..

Minister inaugurates three-day snow festival in Galiyat

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>