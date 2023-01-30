Two Foreigners Detained in Slovenia on Suspicion of Spying for Russia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The Slovenian authorities have detained two foreign citizens allegedly engaged in espionage in favor of Russia under the guise of entrepreneurial activity, Slovenian daily newspaper Delo reported on Monday, citing investigators.

The detention took place at the Parmova street in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, in December 2022, according to the media outlet.

A criminal case was initiated under the espionage article, the newspaper reported. Under Slovenian law, if proven guilty, the defendants face up to five years in prison.

At least one of the detainees has Argentine citizenship, the report said.