UrduPoint.com

Two Foreigners Detained In Slovenia On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Two Foreigners Detained in Slovenia on Suspicion of Spying for Russia - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The Slovenian authorities have detained two foreign citizens allegedly engaged in espionage in favor of Russia under the guise of entrepreneurial activity, Slovenian daily newspaper Delo reported on Monday, citing investigators.

The detention took place at the Parmova street in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, in December 2022, according to the media outlet.

A criminal case was initiated under the espionage article, the newspaper reported. Under Slovenian law, if proven guilty, the defendants face up to five years in prison.

At least one of the detainees has Argentine citizenship, the report said.

Related Topics

Russia Ljubljana December Citizenship Criminals Media

Recent Stories

FM arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leader ..

FM arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leadership

5 minutes ago
 Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at ..

Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at 3pm today

25 minutes ago
 ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Have ..

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

1 hour ago
 UAE President's visit to Islamabad postponed

UAE President's visit to Islamabad postponed

2 hours ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.