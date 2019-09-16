UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Foreigners Die In Bali Boat Accident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:42 PM

Two foreigners die in Bali boat accident

Two foreigners -- a Brazilian and South African -- have died after their boat capsized in rough seas near Bali, the search-and-rescue agency said Monday

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Two foreigners -- a Brazilian and South African -- have died after their boat capsized in rough seas near Bali, the search-and-rescue agency said Monday.

The small tourist vessel flipped near the treacherous Devil's Tear cove on Nusa Lembongan, east of the Indonesian holiday island.

The boat's passengers, a 48-year-old Brazilian and a 43-year-old South African, were declared dead in hospital, the agency said.

The boat's 35-year-old captain survived with serious injuries, it added.

Maritime accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of some 17,000 islands where safety standards are often lax.

Related Topics

Dead Died Indonesia Asia

Recent Stories

Rosatom Plans to Begin Concrete Construction Work ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council hosts workshop for school chi ..

12 minutes ago

Poultry Science Conference 2019 Concludes at Lahor ..

15 minutes ago

Spain's king opens talks to break political impass ..

6 minutes ago

Civil Society appreciates passing of resolution by ..

6 minutes ago

Dutch national missing in Spain's flooded southeas ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.