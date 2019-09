Two foreigners die in Bali boat accident

Two foreigners -- a Brazilian and South African -- have died after their boat capsized in rough seas near Bali, the search-and-rescue agency said Monday

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Two foreigners -- a Brazilian and South African -- have died after their boat capsized in rough seas near Bali, the search-and-rescue agency said Monday.

The small tourist vessel flipped near the treacherous Devil's Tear cove on Nusa Lembongan, east of the Indonesian holiday island.

The boat's passengers, a 48-year-old Brazilian and a 43-year-old South African, were declared dead in hospital, the agency said.

The boat's 35-year-old captain survived with serious injuries, it added.

Maritime accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of some 17,000 islands where safety standards are often lax.