Two Forest Fires Put Out in Russia Over Past 24 Hours - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Two forest fires - down from 3 the day before - have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 76 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, two wildfires on an area of 31 hectares [76.6 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on November 3, 2020," the service said.

The day before, three wildfires were put out on an area of 59.3 acres.