Two Forest Fires Put Out In Russia Over Past 24 Hours - Aerial Protection Service

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:20 AM

Two Forest Fires Put Out in Russia Over Past 24 Hours - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Two forest fires - down from 3 the day before - have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 76 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, two wildfires on an area of 31 hectares [76.6 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on November 3, 2020," the service said.

The day before, three wildfires were put out on an area of 59.3 acres.

More Stories From World

