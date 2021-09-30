UrduPoint.com

Two Former Correctional Officers Charged With Smuggling Drugs Into US Prison - DOJ

Two Former Correctional Officers Charged with Smuggling Drugs into US Prison - DOJ

Two former correctional officers at a US prison have been charged with smuggling drugs and other banned items into the facility at which they worked, the Justice Department said on Thursday in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Two former correctional officers at a US prison have been charged with smuggling drugs and other banned items into the facility at which they worked, the Justice Department said on Thursday in a press release.

"As part of the Justice Department's continuing efforts against prison corruption, a Federal grand jury in the District of Kansas returned two indictments on Sept. 22 charging two former correctional officers with smuggling drugs and other contraband into Leavenworth Detention Center," the Justice Department said.

The indictment alleges that the first defendant, Jacqueline Sifuentes, used her position as a prison guard to smuggle contraband including methamphetamine, marijuana and tobacco into the facility in exchange for bribes from the inmates, the Justice Department said.

The second defendant, Cheyonte Harris, is similarly charged with using her position as a prison guard to smuggle contraband into the facility, although the Justice Department did not specify what sort.

If convicted on all counts, Sifuentes could face up to 40 years in prison, while Harris could face up to 10.

The Justice Department added that these cases are part of their ongoing efforts to combat prison corruption. The FBI recently obtained convictions against three former North Carolina prison officials who similarly smuggled contraband into the facility for bribes.

