UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Former Japan Cruise Ship Passengers Die

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:51 PM

Two former Japan cruise ship passengers die

Two elderly former passengers from the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess died Thursday, Japanese authorities said, as fears mount for those who have left the ship after testing negative for the virus

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Two elderly former passengers from the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess died Thursday, Japanese authorities said, as fears mount for those who have left the ship after testing negative for the virus.

The man and woman, both Japanese and in their 80s, were taken off the cruise ship last week and died in hospital, the first fatalities among the more than 600 passengers and crew who have tested positive for the virus.

The man had a pre-existing condition of bronchial asthma and a history of angina treatment, the health ministry said in a statement, but the woman had no known pre-existing conditions.

The direct cause of her death was pneumonia.

"I pray for their souls and offer condolences to their bereaved families," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told MPs.

"The two were sent to medical facilities when they showed symptoms. I believe thatthey received the best possible treatment," he said.

Related Topics

Died Man Women From Best

Recent Stories

FGEHA introduces App for residents of Sector G-13, ..

3 minutes ago

Stage actress Abid Baig loses daughter after faili ..

8 minutes ago

ECA condemns child abuse video, reiterates UAE’s ..

10 minutes ago

Transport group imports reduced by 48.11 per cent ..

6 minutes ago

Preorders for Samsung's Galaxy S20 smartphones sta ..

9 minutes ago

FDE asks students to get 40 percent marks,75 atten ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.