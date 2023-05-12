UrduPoint.com

Two French Citizens Detained In Iran Set Free - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Two French Citizens Detained in Iran Set Free - Foreign Ministry

Two French citizens, Bernard Phelan and Benjamin Briere, detained in Iran on espionage-related charges have been released and are currently on their way to the homeland, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Two French citizens, Bernard Phelan and Benjamin Briere, detained in Iran on espionage-related charges have been released and are currently on their way to the homeland, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna said on Friday.

Briere was detained in Iran in May 2020 for taking photographs of restricted areas, and later, sentenced to eight years in prison by an Iranian court, French media reported. Phelan, in turn, was detained in Iran in 2022 on charges of providing information to an enemy country and later sentenced to six and half years in prison.

"Our compatriots Benjamin Briere and Bernard Phelan, detained until now in Iran, are on their way to France today, Friday 12 May. They received medical care as soon as they left prison. I am delighted that they can soon be reunited with their loved ones in Paris," Colonna said in a communique.

The top French diplomat mentioned that she had talks with her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, earlier on Friday, during which she "thanked all those who worked to secure these releases."

"I recalled France's determination for the other French citizens still being held in Iran also to regain their full freedom swiftly and benefit from their right to consular protection," Colonna added in the communique.

Up to six French citizens, including Briere and Phelan, have been detained in Iran on various charges, mainly espionage, at different times. The detainees also include bank consultant� Louis Arnaud, teacher Cecile Kohler and her husband Jacques Paris. The identity of the sixth French citizen detained in Iran has not been revealed.

Related Topics

Iran Europe France Bank Paris May 2020 Media All From Top Court

Recent Stories

PTA starts restoring internet in Pakistan

PTA starts restoring internet in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 17,868 active licenses in Ras Al Khaimah by end of ..

17,868 active licenses in Ras Al Khaimah by end of Q1-23

31 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah asks Maryam Nawaz to restore internet ..

Hareem Shah asks Maryam Nawaz to restore internet in the country

51 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stays proceedings o ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stays proceedings of Toshakhana case

1 minute ago
 Gun fires opened on capital police in two sectors

Gun fires opened on capital police in two sectors

1 minute ago
 PDM to stage 'protest in front of SC' on Monday: P ..

PDM to stage 'protest in front of SC' on Monday: Pakistan Democratic Movement (P ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.