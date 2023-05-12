Two French Citizens Detained in Iran Set Free - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Two French citizens, Bernard Phelan and Benjamin Briere, detained in Iran on espionage-related charges have been released and are currently on their way to the homeland, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna said on Friday.

Briere was detained in Iran in May 2020 for taking photographs of restricted areas, and later, sentenced to eight years in prison by an Iranian court, French media reported. Phelan, in turn, was detained in Iran in 2022 on charges of providing information to an enemy country and later sentenced to six and half years in prison.

"Our compatriots Benjamin Briere and Bernard Phelan, detained until now in Iran, are on their way to France today, Friday 12 May. They received medical care as soon as they left prison. I am delighted that they can soon be reunited with their loved ones in Paris," Colonna said in a communique.

The top French diplomat mentioned that she had talks with her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, earlier on Friday, during which she "thanked all those who worked to secure these releases."

"I recalled France's determination for the other French citizens still being held in Iran also to regain their full freedom swiftly and benefit from their right to consular protection," Colonna added in the communique.

Up to six French citizens, including Briere and Phelan, have been detained in Iran on various charges, mainly espionage, at different times. The detainees also include bank consultant� Louis Arnaud, teacher Cecile Kohler and her husband Jacques Paris. The identity of the sixth French citizen detained in Iran has not been revealed.