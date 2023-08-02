Open Menu

Two French Evacuation Flights From Niger Land In Paris - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Two French flights carrying over 350 French nationals as well as citizens of other countries evacuated from Niger landed in Paris on Wednesday morning, a week after the president of the West African nation was overthrown in a military coup, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"Two flights have already arrived in France and evacuated nationals who wanted (to leave the country). Over 350 French nationals have been evacuated, as well as citizens of other countries: Niger, Portugal, Belgium, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Germany, Canada, India, the United States and Austria," the ministry said on Twitter.

The third flight is being prepared in the Nigerien capital of Niamey to continue the evacuation efforts, the ministry said.

A total of four evacuation flights are scheduled so far, the France 24 broadcaster said.

The evacuation is expected to be completed on Wednesday afternoon, the report said.

Around 1,200 French citizens are registered at the embassy in Niamey, France 24 said, while the foreign ministry's estimates put the number at 600, nearly all of whom said that they want to be evacuated.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. France's Foreign Ministry said that President Emmanuel Macron had spoken to Bazoum on Friday and that Paris continued to recognize him as the only legitimate leader of the African country.

