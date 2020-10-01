UrduPoint.com
Two French Le Monde Journalists Injured In Karabakh Region In Azeri Attack- Armenian Gov't

Thu 01st October 2020

Two French Le Monde Journalists Injured in Karabakh Region in Azeri Attack- Armenian Gov't

Two journalists of the French Le Monde newspaper were injured in an Azeri attack in the Karabakh region and are being taken to the hospital, the Armenian government said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Two journalists of the French Le Monde newspaper were injured in an Azeri attack in the Karabakh region and are being taken to the hospital, the Armenian government said Thursday.

"#Azerbaijan/i bombardment has just injured 2 reporters (citizens of the France) from Le Monde in #Martuni. They are being transported hospital," the Armenian Unified Infocenter account, maintained by the government, tweeted.

More Stories From World

