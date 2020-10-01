(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Two journalists of the French Le Monde newspaper were injured in an Azeri attack in the Karabakh region and are being taken to the hospital, the Armenian government said Thursday.

"#Azerbaijan/i bombardment has just injured 2 reporters (citizens of the France) from Le Monde in #Martuni. They are being transported hospital," the Armenian Unified Infocenter account, maintained by the government, tweeted.