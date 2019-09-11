Two French Ministers Receive Death Threats, Bullets - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Minister of Public Action and Accounts Gerald Darmanin have received letters with death threats including one with three bullets enclosed, French media reported Wednesday.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster's sources, two letters were sent to the building address of Le Maire's and Darmanin's ministries in Paris.

One of them contained threats to blow up the building in the department of Pyrenees-Atlantiques in the southwest corner of France, where Le Maire and his mother reside.

The third letter, which came to the official's house, threatened to destroy Le Maire himself.

The finance minister is expected to file a complaint after receiving death threats in the coming days.