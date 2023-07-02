Open Menu

Two French Police Officers Injured In Shooting During Night Unrest In Paris - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Two French Police Officers Injured in Shooting During Night Unrest in Paris - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Two French police officers were non-fatally shot overnight to Sunday during unrest continuing in Paris and other French cities after the killing of a teenager by a policeman earlier this week, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing sources.

The police officers came under fire in the 13th arrondissement of Paris around 2 a.m. (00:00 GMT), the broadcaster said. Thanks to the bulletproof vests worn by the police officers, their injuries were not serious.

An investigation has been launched into attempted murder of representatives of state authority, the broadcaster said.

On Friday night, seven police officers sustained shooting wounds in the French city of Lyon.

Unrest has engulfed France since Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a policeman for alleged non-compliance during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken in custody over voluntary manslaughter, but this did not stop the protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into riots and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has been reporting detentions and cases of injuries among the policemen daily.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Riots Police Interior Ministry France Traffic Lyon Paris Sunday

Recent Stories

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

16 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

17 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

22 hours ago
Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

23 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

24 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 day ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

1 day ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From World