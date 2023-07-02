Two French Police Officers Injured in Shooting During Night Unrest in Paris - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Two French police officers were non-fatally shot overnight to Sunday during unrest continuing in Paris and other French cities after the killing of a teenager by a policeman earlier this week, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing sources.

The police officers came under fire in the 13th arrondissement of Paris around 2 a.m. (00:00 GMT), the broadcaster said. Thanks to the bulletproof vests worn by the police officers, their injuries were not serious.

An investigation has been launched into attempted murder of representatives of state authority, the broadcaster said.

On Friday night, seven police officers sustained shooting wounds in the French city of Lyon.

Unrest has engulfed France since Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a policeman for alleged non-compliance during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken in custody over voluntary manslaughter, but this did not stop the protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into riots and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has been reporting detentions and cases of injuries among the policemen daily.