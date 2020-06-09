UrduPoint.com
Two French Soldiers Wounded In Shooting 'accident' In Chad Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Two French soldiers wounded in shooting 'accident' in Chad capital

Two French soldiers were wounded Tuesday in a shooting incident near the Chadian presidential palace in the capital N'Djamena, the French military said, describing what happened as an "accident

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Two French soldiers were wounded Tuesday in a shooting incident near the Chadian presidential palace in the capital N'Djamena, the French military said, describing what happened as an "accident.

"The two soldiers were on a reconnaissance patrol outside the presidential palace to prepare for a future official visit, Colonel Frederic Barbry, a military spokesman, told AFP.

"The circumstances of the accident are still to be determined," he said, adding that the two soldiers' lives were not in danger but they were being evacuated.

Your Thoughts and Comments

