(@imziishan)

Two fighters of the German Armed Forces, the Bundeswehr, dubbed Eurofigher, collided in the air and crashed in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Focus news magazine reported on Monday, citing the Bundeswehr

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Two fighters of the German Armed Forces, the Bundeswehr, dubbed Eurofigher, collided in the air and crashed in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Focus news magazine reported on Monday, citing the Bundeswehr.

Pilots have managed to leave the aircraft, but their whereabouts currently remain unknown, according to Focus.