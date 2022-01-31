UrduPoint.com

Two German Police Officers Shot Dead During Traffic Check

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Two German police officers shot dead during traffic check

Two German police officers were shot dead Monday after pulling over a car during a routine traffic stop, prompting police to launch a major manhunt

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Two German police officers were shot dead Monday after pulling over a car during a routine traffic stop, prompting police to launch a major manhunt.

The shooting happened at around 4:20 am (0320 GMT) in the Kusel district of western Rhineland-Palatinate state during a routine patrol.

A 24-year-old female police officer and her 29-year-old male colleague were killed.

The young woman was still in police training, according to Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister Roger Lewentz.

"We are urgently searching for the fugitive perpetrators," Westpfalz regional police said in a statement.

"At least one of the suspects is armed," they warned, urging residents not to pick up hitchhikers.

The shooting occurred on a small country road surrounded by forests and fields, a regional police spokesman told Welt tv.

The two officers managed to report that shots had been fired but radio contact was lost shortly afterwards, he said.

Backup police then arrived at the scene and found one officer dead and the other fatally injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Interior Minister German Road Car Traffic Young Male Women TV

Recent Stories

10-member int'l team reaches K2 base camp to attem ..

10-member int'l team reaches K2 base camp to attempt winter summit

40 seconds ago
 Sindh govt working for development of industrial z ..

Sindh govt working for development of industrial zones: Dharejo

41 seconds ago
 Two killers of boy convicted

Two killers of boy convicted

43 seconds ago
 48 professional beggars held

48 professional beggars held

45 seconds ago
 EU Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Pierre Ca ..

EU Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Pierre Cardin Fashion House - Commissio ..

3 minutes ago
 SBP to provide top facilities for cricket fans dur ..

SBP to provide top facilities for cricket fans during PSL-7 matches: Punjab Spor ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>