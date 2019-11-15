Two German Students Arrested For "unlawful Assembly" Over Hong Kong Protests: Police Ajp/ind

Two German students have been arrested in Hong Kong for "unlawful assembly" linked to ongoing unrest in the city, police said early Saturday

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Two German students have been arrested in Hong Kong for "unlawful assembly " linked to ongoing unrest in the city, police said early Saturday.

The students, aged 22 and 23, were arrested on Thursday for suspected participation in an illegal assembly, police said.