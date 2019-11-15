- Home
- Two German students arrested for "unlawful assembly" over Hong Kong protests: police ajp/ind
Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:39 PM
Two German students have been arrested in Hong Kong for "unlawful assembly" linked to ongoing unrest in the city, police said early Saturday
The students, aged 22 and 23, were arrested on Thursday for suspected participation in an illegal assembly, police said.