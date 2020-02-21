UrduPoint.com
Two German Tourists Killed By Avalanche On Svalbard - Norwegian Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:00 AM

Two German Tourists Killed by Avalanche on Svalbard - Norwegian Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Two German tourists were killed by an avalanche on the island of Spitsbergen, a part of the Svalbard archipelago, the Norwegian authorities of the region said.

Both Germans were traveling in a tourist group that was provided with services of Russia's Grumant Arctic travel Company, the Norwegian authorities said on Thursday.

The incident took place 15-20 kilometers (9-12 miles) south of the Russian settlement of Barentsburg. A helicopter with rescuers has been sent to the site.

Svalbard is an archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, which belongs to Norway but, in line with the 1920 treaty, can be also used by some other countries, including Russia.

