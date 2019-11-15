Two Germans Arrested in Hong Kong - Foreign Ministry

Two Germans were arrested in Hong Kong on Friday, the German Foreign Office told Sputnik, as hundreds of anti-government protesters continued to rally in the autonomous Chinese city

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Two Germans were arrested in Hong Kong on Friday, the German Foreign Office told Sputnik, as hundreds of anti-government protesters continued to rally in the autonomous Chinese city.

"Our consulate general in Hong Kong is providing consular assistance to two detained citizens and is in contact with lawyers and the local authorities," the ministry said.

The two are believed to be exchange students, the Bild tabloid said, reportedly studying at Lingnan University. The protesters have recently been blocking campuses across the city.

The German consulate says in a travel advisory that universities in Hong Kong have become recent flashpoints for clashes between demonstrators and police. Nearly all of them have suspended classes.