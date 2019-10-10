UrduPoint.com
Two Giuliani Associates Arrested For Suspected US Campaign Finance Violations - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:15 PM



US authorities have arrested two Soviet-born men who allegedly helped President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's involvement in Ukraine, on suspicion of violating campaign finance laws, local media reports said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US authorities have arrested two Soviet-born men who allegedly helped President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's involvement in Ukraine, on suspicion of violating campaign finance laws, local media reports said on Thursday.

Giuliani has identified the two men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, as his clients, the Wall Street Journal reported. Both are believed to have been born in the former Soviet Union.

Parnas and Fruman donated to Trump and other Republican campaigns, and in May 2018 gave $325,000 to America First Action, the Primary pro-Trump political action committee, the Journal reported.

Both are expected to appear before a judge in the state of Virginia later on Thursday.

