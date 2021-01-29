Two Greek Covid 'frontline' doctors killed in avalanche

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Two "frontline" doctors battling coronavirus in one of Greece's largest hospitals have died in an avalanche while hiking on the country's highest mountain, a medical body said.

The medical association of Larissa, Greece's fifth largest city, said that the two men -- a supervising pathologist and anaesthesiologist -- worked in the intensive care unit of the city's general hospital.

"We are troubled as their loss removes two worthy scientists from the frontline of the battle against coronavirus," it said in a statement.

The pair were hiking on Mount Olympus on Thursday when the accident occurred. A third person in their group alerted rescue authorities.

Known as the 'mountain of the gods', Olympus in ancient Greek mythology was the home of Zeus and other leading deities.

More than 5,700 deaths in Greece have been attributed to coronavirus and over 260 people are in intensive care.