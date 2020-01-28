UrduPoint.com
Two Groups Of Mideast Migrants Break Through Serbian Border Into Hungary - Reports

Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:36 PM

Two groups of migrants from the Middle East have broken through the border between Serbia and Hungary, Serbia's national broadcaster, RTS, reported on Tuesday, citing the Hungarian police

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Two groups of migrants from the middle East have broken through the border between Serbia and Hungary, Serbia's national broadcaster, RTS, reported on Tuesday, citing the Hungarian police.

According to the broadcaster, at about 5:30 a.m. (4:30 GMT), the migrants attempted to illegally cross into Hungary from Serbia near the Horgos 2 border crossing. As the crossing point was closed, about 60 migrants broke through the barriers.

The broadcaster also reported that the Hungarian police fired several warning shots in the air to stop the migrants and detained four of them.

Hungary together with its Visegard Four partners Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic has been especially resistant to letting the enormous wave of migrants from the Middle East and North Africa in. The Visegard Four have enshrined anti-immigrant policies into their national legislation, and Hungary even built a razor wire-topped fence along its border with Serbia.

