Two Groups Of Volunteers Chosen For COVID-19 Vaccine Trials - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:10 AM

Two Groups of Volunteers Chosen For COVID-19 Vaccine Trials - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Military personnel and civilians have both been selected to take part in clinical trials of a new vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"Two groups of volunteers were selected to participate in the clinical trials of the developed COVID-19 vaccine. The first group contains those who volunteered to participate in the trials (officers, warrant officers, contracted military personnel). The second group contains civilians who volunteered," the ministry said.

All members of the Russian military who will receive the vaccine as part of the trial volunteered to take part, and their participation is in full accordance with the country's laws, the ministry said.

"The selection of military personnel to participate in the vaccine trial was on a voluntary basis. The participants comprise of officers, warrant officers, military personnel who are under contract and serve in the Russian Ministry of Defense's nuclear, biological, and chemical protection units, and the ministry's medical institutions," the statement read.

Those who will participate in the trials will undergo a medical examination to assess their suitability to take part, the ministry said, adding that volunteers from the military have already been placed in a 14-day quarantine before being given the vaccine.

"Fifty volunteer servicemen, including 10 medical personnel, were placed in a 14-day quarantine on June 4 and 9. The quarantine is to exclude the possibility of those taking part in the trial becoming infected," the ministry said.

Medical professionals will monitor all volunteers who take part in the trial daily. Participants will have their blood pressure, pulse, and a range of other measurements taken.

